Fleabag receives 11 nominations at the 2019 Emmy Awards See the list of nominations here

British comedy series Fleabag has triumphed in the 2019 Emmy Award nominations with an impressive 11 nods. The series, starring and written by Phoebe Waller Bridge, has picked up nominations in top categories, including Lead Comedy Actress for Phoebe, and Comedy Series. Co-stars Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress, while Fiona Shaw is nominated for Guest Star. Fiona also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve, season one of which was developed for TV by Phoebe.

Congratulations to Phoebe!

On hearing the news, the official Fleabag account tweeted: "There's no denying it: #Fleabag is a work of art. Congrats to the cast and crew on receiving 11 #Emmys nominations!!" While fellow nominee Sian said: "CRYING AND DYING. Thank you to everyone everyone who voted. I cannot speak!!!!!! Our whole team is in bits #Fleabag FOREVER."

Game of Thrones has made Emmy history by bagging a record-breaking 32 nominations across all categories for its final series, the most ever for a single season of TV. The show's stars including Emilia Clarke (Lead Actress), Kit Harrington (Lead Actor) and Sophie Turner (Supporting Actress) all received individual nods, while the series picked up nominations in categories such as Sound Mixing, Music and Visual Effects also.

Game of Thrones received 32 nominations!

Other shows that received a large amount of nominations include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20) and Chernobyl (19). There is also good news for BBC dramas Bodyguard and Killing Eve, which have both been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh have also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series.

The Emmys are named each year by the Television Academy. This year's awards show will be telecast live from Los Angeles on Sunday 22 September.

Emmy Awards 2019 nominations

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh have both been nominated

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

