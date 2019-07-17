Julia Roberts has the perfect reaction to Emmy snub Julia's Homecoming received no nominations

It was a big day for stars of the small screen on Tuesday when the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced – except for Julia Roberts, whose Amazon Prime series Homecoming missed out on receiving any nominations. However, the A-list actress took it in her stride and gave us all an important lesson in how to graciously accept a snub with her perfect response.

Sharing a news alert on Instagram, which read: "Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out," Julia replied: "Well, I'm in exceptional company at least." George's Hulu series Catch-22 received two nominations in technical categories – sound editing and visual effects – but he received no individual honours. While Emma and her Netflix series Maniac were completely snubbed.

Julia's perfect response

Fans of the actress applauded her response, with Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson commenting: "You win for class." Another fan said: "And the award for best perspective and exceptional human goes to...." While a third added: "Yeah, a snub for sure, because you're great in Homecoming." Julia plays Heidi Bergman in the military-themed thriller, for which she is also an executive producer, and was predicted by just about every Emmys expert to get a nomination.

Fleabag recieved 11 nominations

While Julia may have missed out, British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge fared much better, gaining 11 nominations for her BBC comedy series Fleabag. The show picked up nominations in top categories, including Lead Comedy Actress for Phoebe, and Comedy Series. Co-stars Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress, while Fiona Shaw is nominated for Guest Star. Fiona also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve, season one of which was developed for TV by Phoebe.

