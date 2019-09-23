Bex Fowler to try to take her own life in shocking EastEnders storyline EastEnders' Bex Fowler has been struggling to cope under pressure over the last few months

EastEnders has confirmed that the troubled character Bex Fowler will attempt to take her own life in a new storyline for the popular soap. BBC bosses have worked closely with Samaritans to portray the sensitive storyline as carefully as possible, and the head of Media Advice service at the charity, Lorna Fraser, explained: "Suicide is clearly a very sensitive topic and we were pleased that EastEnders contacted us for advice on how to approach Bex’s storyline. Bex’s story highlights the potential consequences of not seeking help if you’re struggling to cope, and also the importance of starting a conversation if you think someone you know may be struggling."

Bex has been struggling under pressure

The show has recently shown how Bex is struggling to cope with her life after being overwhelmed by a number of pressures, and not opening up about how much she is going through. The synopsis reads: "In coming episodes viewers will see Lisa Fowler realise Bex isn’t coping and try to encourage her to share what she’s going through with someone. However, Bex will continue to suffer in silence and everything comes to a head when she attempts to take her own life wrongly thinking she has no other option. Following Bex’s actions, viewers will see her begin to open up about how she feels and get the help she needs."

Samaritans opened up about the storyline

EastEnders' executive producer, Jon Sen, said: "We wanted to take Bex on a journey which accurately reflected the crises facing many young people today – many of whom, like Bex, struggle under the mounting pressures placed on teenagers today. Having worked closely with Samaritans, our wish is that by telling this story we can encourage others in Bex’s position to realise there’s always help and there’s always hope and we hope that others will be encouraged to start a conversation if they are worried about someone they know."

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch, where you can talk to one of their trained volunteers face to face.