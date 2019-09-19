EastEnders' Little Mo praises her daughter – who is not often seen - in emotional post Actress Kacey Ainsworth praised her daughter Blossom for the most heart-warming reason

Actress Kacey Ainsworth, who is best known for playing Little Mo in EastEnders, has shared a rare picture of her 15-year-old daughter, and praised the lovely teenager for her patience and understanding when caring for her little brother, Elwood, who is 11 and has autism.

In her heartfelt tweet, Kacey said: "Not much is ever said about the siblings of those with ASD. our half neurotypical half ASD house my girl resides Over the years she has had to acquiesce for the greater good. Have patience and understanding, play the role of mumma if I’m not there AND be 15 all with this smile."

Not much is ever said about the siblings of those with ASD. our half neurotypical half ASD house my girl resides Over the years she has had to acquiesce for the greater good. Have patience and understanding, play the role of mumma if I’m not there AND be 15 all with this smile ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PPKaQuypp6 — Kacey Ainsworth (@kaceyainsworth) September 17, 2019

Kacey shared the sweet message on Twitter

Kasey's fans were quick to let the mum-of-two know just how amazing Blossom is. One replied: "Real heroes don't wear capes!" and another added: "What a lovely little lady. Kind and clever."

MORE: Ex-EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth reveals she wore aged 11 clothes during eating disorder

Kacey is best known for playing Little Mo in EastEnders

MORE: EastEnders' Kacey Ainsworth gives honest account of raising her son who has autism

In the past Kacey has spoken openly about her family life and revealed that she gave up work for seven years to care for her son Elwood, who has autism. Speaking to The Mirror earlier this year the 50-year-old actress said: "I only did jobs with short time commitment and only one a year. It would have been too disruptive for me to have had a chaotic schedule." Praising her son, Kacey added: "My son is a unique, wonderful individual and looks at the world in a completely different way. I feel like I've been given a wonderful gift by him."

Kacey left EastEnders in 2006, and went on to star in a number of other shows, including Call the Midwife, Midsomer Murders and Grantchester, where she plays Cathy Keating. But it's her perfectly acted dramatic scenes in Albert Square that she's best remembered for – when her character Little Mo was in an abusive relationship with husband Trevor Morgan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.