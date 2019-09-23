Strictly star Anneka Rice in tears during dance rehearsal with Kevin Clifton The Challenge Anneka presenter was emotional on Monday

Strictly Come Dancing star Anneka Rice revealed she was overcome with emotion on Monday when she arrived back in the dance studio with partner Kevin Clifton. Appearing on It Takes Two with Kevin, the Challenge Anneka presenter told host Zoe Ball that she was in "floods" as they practiced the Waltz – the dance they will be performing on Saturday night. She said: "Today we started on our next dance and it realised from my heart rather than my feet – it's never going to come from my feet! – but I was literally in floods dancing." Kevin added: "Anneka is already emotional."

Strictly star Anneka Rice got emotional in rehearsals

Kevin is full of support for Anneka and believes that she will only get better as the weeks go on. He said: "I think Anneka thinks she isn't much of a dancer but I have a bit of a suspicion that she is going to surprise herself and everyone else with this dance." Anneka not only has Kevin, but his entire family too – who are all trained dancers. "I have his parents, his sister," she said. Anneka has also been getting tips from Stacey Dooley, who won Strictly in 2018 with Kevin. "I FaceTime Stacey [Dooley] asking her how she felt on day one, I have a huge support system," she said.

MORE: What Victoria Beckham gives Harper at snack time - and it's very clever

Anneka Rice revealed she had previously turned down Strictly

Anneka had previously turned down Strictly, revealing that it had taken her 15 years to say yes to the show. "It's taken me 15 years to say yes to this programme, they would go 'what about it'. This year I feel like I am on a gap year, I am a bit reckless. I am where the adventure is taking me," she said. The star also revealed that she is preparing to wear a dress for the first time on Saturday as she dances the Waltz, despite not being a fan of them. "Even my wedding dress, I am not joking, I didn't see it the day before, I am just not interested," she said.

READ: Meghan Markle shows off dance moves on day one of royal tour

On Saturday night, Kevin and Anneka scored 14 points from the judges, who gave them two threes and two fours for their routine. After being told their scores Kevin and Anneka were filmed responding to their marks and Kevin sweetly reassured Anneka that it was a good start. He said: "Two threes and two fours. We don't want to be really good on week one with nowhere to go." Kevin has an army of loyal fans who will be cheering him and Anneka on throughout the competition, and he also has the support of his girlfriend and former Strictly partner Stacey Dooley. On Saturday ahead of the first show, Stacey shared a lovely photo on Instagram of the pair together cuddled on a couch, and wrote: "Go get 'em reigning champ. Good luck to the class of 2019."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.