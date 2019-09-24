Former Emmerdale actress Sian Reeves joins Coronation Street We can't wait to find out who she'll be playing in Corrie

It has been revealed that Sian Reeves, who is best known for her role as the villainous Sally Spode on Emmerdale, has been cast in Coronation Street in a new, yet unconfirmed role. The new character will have some sort of connection to Tim Metcalfe, who is played by Joe Duttine. New snaps from the set show the actress starring in scenes with Joe, and she looks fabulous in a black cord mini skirt and an orange floral blouse with knee high boots.

Sian previously revealed that she would love to star in the popular soap, telling Digital Spy: "I would love to do Corrie. You do work much harder in a soap, because the episode turnover is just horrific, but I'd never say no because something interesting might come up." Fans were excited by the news, with one person writing: "Jeez. The actress who played Iain and Gem's mum in Casualty (Sian Reeves) is joining the cast of Coronation Street. Should be a good watch."

Sian isn't the only actress to have starred in multiple soaps, as stars including Gemma Atkinson, Ross Kemp and Jamie Lomas have all appeared in more than one soap. Gemma played Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks between 2001 and 2005 before moving to Emmerdale in 2015 as Carly Hope, while Ross previously played Graham Lodsworth in Emmerdale for 22 episodes before finding fame in EastEnders as Grant Mitchell. Finally, Jamie Lomas is perhaps best known for his role as Warren Fox on Hollyoaks, but joined EastEnders in 2013 before returning to Hollyoaks once again – we can't keep up!

