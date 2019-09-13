EastEnders and Coronation Street RESCHEDULED - find out why and when they're on BBC bosses have pushed EastEnders' air time to avoid clashes between the ITV rival

Viewers certainly weren't happy to discover that their favourite soaps had been hit by a schedule shake-up on Friday night. Coronation Street will be airing a special hour-long episode this evening, starting at 7.30pm and running through to 8.30pm. Needless to say, the time change had huge implications for EastEnders, as the two soaps are in direct competition so never air at the same time. What does this mean for Walford? Viewers won't get their Albert Square fix until the later time of 8.30pm.

The disruption left soap fans unhappy, and many took to Twitter to air their grievances. One replied to the BBC's announcement by saying: "8.30? This is gonna tip me over the edge. Fed up with this." Another EastEnders fan added: "What will I do with that 30 minutes difference?"

Sound the trumpets! 🎺 #EastEnders is on at the slightly later time of 8.30pm tonight!

Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/YW7qWl14nf — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) September 13, 2019

EastEnders made the announcement on Twitter

It's been a big week on the Corrie cobbles. In Wednesday night's episode, Sinead and her husband Daniel discovered that Sinead's cancer had returned and that it's terminal. The pair were told that she has just months to live, and actress Katie McGlynn was praised for her amazing performance throughout. Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "Well done to you all. You are both talented. Thank you for your time on Coronation Street and for raising awareness for cancer, ever so proud of you all, truly inspirational people. Wishing you all the very best for the future. You can do anything you put your heart mind and soul into."

MORE: Every FIRED soap stars - from Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie to EastEnders star Ricky Norwood

Sinead's cancer has returned in Corrie

MORE: Coronation Street viewers react to handling of Sinead and Daniel’s heartbreaking storyline

But why is tonight's episode double the length? According to the show's official Twitter, there's going to be a shoplifting incident involving Bernie! Don't panic, though, because with a little romantic persuasion she might be able to convince the security guard to let her off. Sounds like there's going to be more than enough action to fill the hour!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.