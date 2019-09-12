Coronation Street viewers react to handling of Sinead and Daniel’s heartbreaking storyline Sinead and Daniel discover that her cancer has returned, and that it is terminal

Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to praise the portrayal of Sinead's terminal cancer diagnosis. In Wednesday night's heartbreaking episode, Sinead and her husband, Daniel, are told that she has just months to live after her cancer returns. Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "Well done to you all. You are both talented. Thank you for your time on Coronation Street and for raising awareness for cancer, ever so proud of you all, truly inspirational people. Wishing you all the very best for the future. You can do anything you put your heart mind and soul into."

Fans praised the episode

Another person added: "So many tears watching Coronation Street, poor Sinead. I know this is a soap but this is real life and this happens everyday I work in Oncology and honestly your heart breaks seeing what people go through... ladies please go for your smear tests." Kate McGlynn, who plays Sinead, thanked fans for their messages, writing: "My heart is breaking for Daniel & Sinead. Thank you so much for every single message about tonight’s episodes! I’m so proud that we’re shining a light on cervical cancer! Myself and the cast/crew have poured our everything into this storyline."

Kate opened up about the heartbreaking episode

Kate also opened up about the research she has done for the role, and revealed that she reached out to charity Mummy's Star, who specialising in helping families and women who’ve been suffering from cancer in or around pregnancy. She said: "It’s been really helpful chatting to them, some of the families and the founder Daniel who’ve been through this in real life. Every story is different, and it’s quite a unique experience battling cancer in pregnancy, Sinead blames herself, so their advice and support has been very gratefully received."

