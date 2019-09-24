Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoy beauty day in London The former Spice Girl's daughter Harper is growing up fast!

Victoria Beckham is the coolest mum! The former Spice Girl treated daughter Harper, eight, to a beauty day in London over the weekend – and it looked like they had a lot of fun. The mother-of-four shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the pair wrapped up in dressing gowns and with towels on their heads. "Mummy and Harper beauty day xx kisses," she wrote in the caption. To remember the day, Victoria had even framed the photo. Many of the star's fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Aww, this is precious," while another wrote: "So beautiful Victoria." A third added: "I love Harper's gappy smile!"

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper enjoyed a pamper day together

The beauty day with Harper follows shortly after the launch of Victoria's much-anticipated beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty. The new range is reasonably priced, with eyeliners starting from just £20. There's even a Royal eyeshadow palette which Victoria even tested by wearing it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018. The star's range is cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones, and even has its own Instagram page, which has an impressive 95.5k followers since opening on 10 September.

Harper recently sat in the FROW at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

Harper has been a fan of beauty and fashion since a young age and is a regular at Victoria's fashion shows. The little girl sat in the FROW next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour during London Fashion Week to view Victoria's SS20 collection. Harper joined her dad David Beckham and three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. She even had a backstage tour and met all the models, and sat with Victoria to watch the dress rehearsal earlier in the day. The fashion designer shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video on Instagram after her show, which saw Harper choosing the finishing touches to her FROW outfit, while David gushed about how hard his wife had worked on the collection.

Harper and Victoria have a great relationship

In 2017, Victoria was honoured with an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV. Victoria's clothes are even popular with royalty, and the Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in her pieces on more than one occasion.

Victoria and David are incredibly close to all their children and want to make sure that they grow up with the same family values that they had during their own upbringings. Victoria recently opened up about the lessons she teaches her children during an interview with Glamour. She also revealed that in particular, she is telling Harper just how important it is to be kind to others, having experienced bullying as a child. She said: "The fact I can talk to Harper about that [her bullying experience] and how girls should be kind to girls.. really I use my own experiences and share that."

