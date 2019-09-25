Strictly star Anneka Rice reacts to Stacey Dooley's 'mad' comment The Challenge Anneka star is dancing with Stacey's boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing is known for forming wonderful friendships and relationships, and it sounds as if Kevin Clifton's new dance partner Anneka Rice and his girlfriend Stacey Dooley are getting on like a house on fire! On Monday's episode of It Takes Two, Stacey affectionately referred to Anneka as a "mad aunt" figure, and after listening to the interview, the Treasure Hunt presenter responded to the comments on her Instagram page. Sharing a video of Stacey talking about her, Anneka wrote: "Mad Aunt! I mean! (But correct). We were all on #ittakestwo today." Stacey had said: "I am completely obsessed with Anneka, she's like a beautiful, mad, excited aunt. She's so, so, so, lovely. She said I can go around her house and have casserole."

Strictly star Anneka Rice has the sweetest friendship with Stacey Dooley

Anneka had also spoken about Stacey in her interview on It Takes Two, revealing that she had been FaceTiming the former Strictly winner a lot to get some top tips on dancing. "I FaceTime Stacey [Dooley] asking her how she felt on day one, I have a huge support system," she said. Just before their debut show on Saturday, Stacey had shared a lovely photo on Instagram of her and Kevin together cuddled on a couch, and wrote: "Go get 'em reigning champ. Good luck to the class of 2019."

Anneka Rice performed her first dance on Strictly on Saturday night

On Saturday night, Anneka and Kevin danced for the first time in front of the judges and live audience, and received a score of 14 points. Discussing their score afterwards, Kevin looked on the bright side, telling his partner: "Two threes and two fours. We don't want to be really good on week one with nowhere to go." For the dance, Anneka was notably the only female dancer not wearing a dress, and instead rocked a pair of sparkly trousers. The 60-year-old TV personality revealed on It Takes Two that the reason she wasn't in a gown was quite simple – she just doesn't like them. However, for the Waltz, which she will be dancing with Kevin this weekend, Anneka has been persuaded to wear a dress.

Practicing the Waltz in rehearsals this week has also been emotional for Anneka, who admitted that she felt she was dancing from the heart for the first time, before joking that she wasn't dancing from her feet. However, Kevin was quick to encourage his dance partner, telling her that she is a lot better than she thinks and that he believes that the audience will be pleasantly surprised with her progress.

