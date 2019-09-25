Royal tour baby Archie's first engagement compared to Prince George's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took baby Archie on his first engagement on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans all around the world on Wednesday when they took their baby son Archie Harrison on his first engagement in Cape Town, South Africa. Their baby son, four months, was beaming with joy as his mum Meghan held him in her arms as they made their way to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation. Archie's presence was first made known to the public on the Sussex Royal's Instagram Stories, which shared two sweet videos of the royal baby with his parents. Archie looked adorable dressed in a pair of light blue dungarees believed to be from H&M, teamed with a white T-shirt and matching socks. This was the first time that Archie had been seen properly in public, making the engagement even more special.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby son Archie went on his first royal engagement on Wednesday

Going back to 2014, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first-born son Prince George went on his first royal tour, accompanying his parents on their trip to New Zealand and Australia. George was a bit older than Archie was when he joined his mum and dad at eight months old, and was seen on several occasions over the 19-day trip. Events included a playdate with other local families on the family's second day in New Zealand - where he too wore a pair of blue dungarees and a white T-shirt. George also went to visit the Bilby Enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, where he enthusiastically smiled as he met the animals.

Baby Archie melted hearts!

Archie's much-anticipated appearance marks the second time since his christening in July that he has been seen. The event was a private affair although two photos of the royal baby were released, and he was pictured a few weeks later at a charity polo match with Meghan. George, on the other hand, had been pictured on more occasions prior to his first royal tour. Another difference between the Archie and George's first royal tours is the length of the trips. Meghan and Harry's tour is 10 days, and they have made sure that Archie is with them at all times. Meghan has incorporated her son's feeding schedule into the trip and while they have been working he has been looked after by a royal nanny close by. In contrast, William and Kate's trip was a lot longer, with them going away for 19 days. In that time, they spent two nights away from George.

Prince George on a royal engagement in New Zealand

Whenever George went on the engagements with his parents during the royal tour, he was deemed the star of the show, and there is no doubt that Archie will be the same. Harry and Meghan have spoken about their little boy on many occasions since landing in Cape Town on Monday. On Tuesday Meghan had opened up about life as a parent when she and Harry were invited to meet a Muslim Cape Town family, and have afternoon tea in their home. Waseefa Majiet, a friend of the hosts Shaamiela and Ibrahim Samodien , said of Meghan: "She was speaking about motherhood and the transition and said that Archie was a good traveller. She said the transition was quite smooth because he’s an easy baby and he was an easy traveller, Harry said he slept on his chest almost 11 hours (during the flight)."

Nazli Ebrosss Fakier, who had also joined Harry and Meghan for tea, recalled her conversation with the royal couple about their baby son. She said Meghan had said: "He's just really, really happy and an easy traveller. He's having a ball of a time, screaming and shouting." Of Harry, she recalled: quot;His dad couldn't stop talking about him being so happy here in Cape Town and he's also so happy to be here with his family in Africa, which he loves."

