Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield meet Stacey Solomon's baby son Rex The This Morning presenters cooed over Stacey's baby son

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have finally met baby Rex! Stacey Solomon brought her adorable young son on Loose Women on Wednesday, and Holly and Phil cooed over the four-month-old during a video link for the show. The This Morning presenters thought little Rex was just beautiful as he made his second ever television appearance. Phil said: "Can we have a close-up of that baby please? We haven't had enough of the baby, we need a close-up!" Holly gushed: "He is so cute... Oh my gosh, he's just amazing! Congratulations!" She added: "We need more babies, just everywhere! They're the best."

Holly and Phil said hello to little Rex via video link

Chatting about their own 'loose royal baby', Andrea McLean said: "Stacey is back and she's brought baby Rex with her! Thank you for bringing in our mascot, how are you feeling today?" Stacey replied: "Do you know what? I'm really excited but I'm a little bit nervous to be back, it's been a while!" Fans of the show were also delighted to see Rex, with one writing: "Yay! Love @StaceySolomon and baby Rex, love watching their lives on insta."

Rex appeared on Loose Women

Stacey regularly opens up about motherhood with a newborn baby on Instagram, and recently opened up about feeding little Rex, explaining: "I'm feeling very proud of myself. I have somehow trained my arm to bend in ways that I never thought possible so I can feed Rex. I can use my right arm. I can online shop, I can change the TV channel, the world's my oyster!" She captioned the post: "The way his hand creeps up as if to say 'I can do it better Mum!'"

Stacey, 29, shares little Rex with her partner, Joe Swash. The couple first met on I'm a Celebrity, and announced they were expecting a baby together in early 2019. Rex made his first on-screen appearance on Loose Women in early September. At the time, she said: "It's been really intense," and said that Joe was "an incredible dad". She added to Rex: "You are so lucky, little man."

