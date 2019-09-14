Loose Women's Stacey Solomon celebrates impressive new milestone with baby Rex – see pic He just gets cuter!

Since Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon gave birth to her son Rex in May, she's been sharing her experience of with fans on Instagram. She's shared both the lows of postnatal mental health issues and the highs of the family's first overseas holiday to Spain. Now she's hit a new milestone – and it's set to dramatically improve her life.

Stacey joined the Loose Women panel in 2016

The former X Factor star posted a video to her Instagram stories on Saturday which showed her lying down, feeding Rex with a bottle. The four-month-old was cradled in her left arm as she held the bottle with her left hand and angled it towards him. She told her fans: "I'm feeling very proud of myself. I have somehow trained my arm to bend in ways that I never thought possible so I can feed Rex."

She went on to explain how this had improved her life, saying: "I can use my right arm. I can online shop, I can change the TV channel, the world's my oyster!" As she was talking, little Rex gurgled in appreciation as he drank and fixed his bright blue eyes on the camera. Towards the end of the short clip, he moved his hand to the bottle, and Stacey added a caption, which read: "The way his hand creeps up as if to say 'I can do it better Mum!'" She also added a gif to the video that said: "Great job!" Rex is Stacey's first child with her partner, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 37, who is also an occasional Loose Women correspondent.

Stacey gave birth to Rex on 23 May

Stacey, 29, has two sons from previous relationships: 11-year-old Zachary and Leighton, seven while Joe shares a 12-year-old son, Harry, with his ex. The couple first met on I'm a Celebrity, got together in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby in early 2019. Rex made his first on-screen appearance on Loose Women earlier this month as Stacey visited her colleagues prior to returning to work. "It's been really intense," she said of the time since Rex was born. She also paid credit to Joe's fathering skills, saying: "He's such an incredible dad, honestly. You are so lucky, little man."

