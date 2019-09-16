Stacey Solomon gives surprising update on baby Rex's sleeping habits The Loose Women panellist welcomed little Rex in May

Stacey Solomon has told her followers that she has no special routine when it comes to her baby son Rex' sleeping. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Loose Women panellist - who welcomed her little boy with boyfriend Joe Swash in May - confessed she doesn't understand how fellow parents can manage to get into one. "Alfresco sleeping. Went outside to cool down, it got super hot indoors, hot and sweaty baby = meltdown," she explained. "So we sat in the chair at the end of the garden, swinging and daydreaming."

Stacey Solomon shared this snap of sleeping Rex

Sharing a snap of Rex fast asleep in her arms, Stacey continued: "The sun was so pretty I thought I’d take a picture only to realise Rex was fast asleep and it was only 5.30pm. People always ask me what my routine is and the truth is, I HAVE NO ROUTINE WHAT SO EVER. I don’t know how people manage to get into one." Despite keeping Rex awake as late as she possibly can, night-time feeding is still difficult. "All I do know is no matter how late I try to keep him up, or how much I try to feed him, faster flow teats and staying awake only makes the night-time's worse," she added.

"The best thing I've found is to go entirely on what Rex wants/needs. Sometimes he sleeps really well, sometimes he doesn't. Sometimes I love waking up, sometimes it’s a struggle to say the least. There is no magic formula. Just going with it. And reminding myself that I’ll miss waking for him when he sleeps through... P.S there is a filter on this phot because the sun was sooo red!" [sic]

Other mothers were quick to respond to Stacey, saying could completely relate. "I always found it much less stressful and less pressured to go with the flow," wrote one, while another said: "Doing right for what suits you is the only way to do it! And he is obviously thriving, what a gorgeous boy he is and you're right, time flies and you will soon miss all this." A third post read: "Yes to this! Babies know what they want/need they’re not robots for us to programme and you’re a fab mummy!"

