Strictly Come Dancing: new behind-the-scenes photos revealed! Week two of the competition is underway…

Strictly fans have been treated to some brand new behind-the-scenes photos of the pro dancers and the celebrity partners. The series of images, shared on Strictly Updates on Instagram, features the likes of James Cracknell, Anton du Beke and Janette Manrara as the class of 2019 gear up for week two of the competition. The first image shows all the dancers and the celebs posing together on the iconic Strictly stage, and surprisingly there are no sign of nerves despite it being such a big night for the group; this is the first week that one of the pairs will be eliminated.

The second image shows Catherine Tyldesley posing backstage with her partner, Johannes Radebe, while the third shows Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice smiling together in the dressing room. Another image shows Janette Manrara sat in the makeup chair, with her celebrity partner Will Bayley stood by her side and holding her hand, while Mike Bushell and Chris Ramsey strike a pose in the fifth image. The final snapshot shows James Cracknell being helped with his bowtie by the wardrobe team – James is currently bottom of the leaderboard and will be hoping to impress the judges and viewers this week, and make it through to week three of the competition.

WEEK TWO DANCES AND SONGS

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton: 'Run To You' by Whitney Houston – Waltz

Alex Scott and Neil Jones: 'What I Did For Love' by David Guetta ft Emeli Sande – Cha Cha

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe: 'Let The Groove Get In' by Justin Timberlake – Samba

David James and Nadiya Bychkova: 'Espana Cani' – Paso Doble

Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton: 'Out Of Our Heads' by Take That – Charleston

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell: 'Dance With Me Tonight' by Olly Murs – Jive

Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec: 'Sucker' by Jonas Brothers – Tango

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke: 'Sunshine Of Your Love' by Cream (Ella Fitzgerald version) – Foxtrot

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk: 'Tutti Frutti' by Little Richard – Jive

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden: 'The Way You Look Tonight' by Frank Sinatra – Foxtrot

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse: 'What The World Needs Now' by Burt Bacharach – Waltz

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice: 'That's Amore' by Dean Martin – Viennese Waltz

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' by Glen Campbell – American Smooth

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard: 'One Touch' by Jess Glynne and Jax Jones – Cha Cha

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara: '1, 2, 3' by Gloria Estefan – Salsa