Strictly's costume designer gives sneak peek at Anneka Rice's gorgeous Waltz dress

She went against tradition during Strictly's opening night last Saturday by rocking a pair of trousers for her first live dance. But now, Anneka Rice is finally going to wear a dress! The popular TV presenter previously admitted she isn't interested in fancy frocks but appears to have had a change of heart, according to Strictly's costume designer Vicky Gill.

Appearing on Strictly: It Takes Two on Thursday, Vicky gave fans a sneak peek at the gorgeous gown Anneka will wear for her Waltz with pro partner Kevin Clifton. The gown is a beautiful blush pink – per Anneka's request – and even features a side slit to show off her great pair of legs. However, it may not be as easy as she hoped to get Anneka in the thing, as Vicky admitted it's quite possible she could have a change of heart come Saturday night.

Anneka wore trousers for her first live dance

"When I first met Anneka, obviously she's used to trousers, so she was a little bit scared about the frocks," Vicky told host Zoe Ball. "But I said to her, 'unfortunately I can't promise you that you won't ever have to wear one'. Hopefully it's coming Saturday night… I hope so, I mean we're not to Saturday yet, it may be a pair of culottes if it's not a skirt but hopefully."

Anneka's dress will be blush pink

Describing the frock, Vicky explained: "Bless Anneka, she's requested a blush pink so she's really going for it, she's getting into the vibe. It's very simple on the bodice because I think we can't overdo it, we're going into a dress, we're going into pink so don't want to throw too much at her. We've got a cream lining and then we've got a circle of georgette over the top and a nice cheeky little split because Anneka has got fantastic legs." Viewers will have to wait until Saturday to see if Anneka keeps to her word, or whether she'll be rocking another pair of snazzy trousers instead.

