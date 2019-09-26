The real-life Marie Adler has revealed her reaction to Netflix's Unbelievable Marie Adler is portrayed in Unbelievable by Kaitlyn Dever

Marie Adler, who is the subject of Netflix's acclaimed new show, Unbelievable, has opened up about her reaction to the series. Based on a true story, the series follows Marie after she reports a sexual assault, and is subsequently accused of false reporting when the police doubt that the attack actually took place. The series also looks at the two detectives who eventually tracked down the serial rapist who had attacked dozens of women, including Marie.

Marie is played by Kaitlyn Dever in the show

Ken Armstrong, who co-wrote the Pulitzer Prize winning article about the case, An Unbelievable Story of Rape, shared her reaction on Twitter. He wrote: "Two weeks ago I got a call, from Marie. She told me she had just watched the series. Watching it was hard, she said. 'I did cry quite a bit,' she said. But she had decided she wanted to and was glad that she did. She called the show 'excellent.'"

Marie praised the show

He added: "I asked Marie if I could share her thoughts on Twitter. She said that would be fine. She brought up one scene in particular—in the first episode, in which she’s confronted by police and recants. Marie has told me before that it can be a struggle for her to put her feelings and thoughts into words. In that scene, she said, Kaitlyn Dever captured her struggle. 'It was, like, perfect,' she said."&

According to Ken, Marie also confirmed that she had forgiven both of her foster mothers, who also doubted her story, and has encouraged them to watch it. Ken wrote: "The series shows how two of Marie’s former foster moms doubted her account. Both later apologised to her. Marie forgave both. She kept ties with both. After finishing the series, Marie called both, to reassure them: The show doesn’t demonise you. She encouraged both to watch." Marie added to Ken that she saw the two detectives who tracked down her attackers as "my guardian angels", and Ken concluded: "Watching the re-creation of the Colorado detectives closing in, provided Marie something she didn’t expect. 'Seeing him get put away, that was closure for me,' she said."

