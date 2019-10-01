Ruth Langsford reveals excitement as she returns to Loose Women following hiatus Eamonn Holmes' wife took time off from the ITV daytime show following her sister's death

Ruth Langsford has been absent from Loose Women for three months, after taking a hiatus from the ITV daytime show following the death of her beloved sister Julia in June. But on Tuesday, the TV presenter revealed that she was returning to the programme, and shared a short video of herself walking through the Loose Women studio door, accompanied with the caption: "Back with the girls! Hanging loose." Although Ruth has been taking time off from Loose Women, she did join her fellow panellists in September for a special anniversary show. As one of the anchors, Ruth is never normally on air with Andrea McLean, Christine Lampard and Kaye Adams, who are also lead panellists, making it a TV first.

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford revealed her excitement ahead of her return to the show

Since Ruth's sister passed away, the star has received plenty of support from her husband Eamonn Holmes and son Jack, as well as her friends and co-stars. The mother-of-one revealed the devastating news on social media in a post which read: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

MORE: Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook confuses fans after appearing to use phone while on The Circle

Ruth with her husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth is now spending as much time as possible with her mum Joan, who lives on her own following the death of her husband Dennis in 2012, who passed away after living with Alzheimer's for 13 years. The star has been sharing lots of lovely videos of herself with her mum over the past few weeks, and Joan has been enjoying coming over to Ruth and Eamonn's house for Sunday lunches. Most recently, the TV star posted a video of her mum doting on the couple's rescue dog Maggie.

READ: Strictly's Michelle Visage looks unrecognisable in throwback photo

The Loose Women panellist lives in Surrey with Eamonn and their son Jack, and enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family and cooking during her time off from work. Ruth previously told HELLO! that she prefers living in a small town so that she can lead a quiet life away from London during her days off. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.