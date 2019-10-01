Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook confuses fans while appearing to use phone while on The Circle Woody is the son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook is taking part in gameshow The Circle on Channel 4, where all contestants are banned from having any contact with the outside world. However, fans were confused after spotting that Woody has still be updating his Instagram page during his time on the programme. On Thursday, the 18-year-old shared a photo of himself with singer Rick Astley and some friends, alongside the caption: "When Woody meets Woody." He also posted a second picture on Friday of himself with his group of friends, and wrote: "Missing the gang." While some fans were worried that Woody had been blocked or that he was sneaking in his phone, it appears that his account is actually being managed in his absence.

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook's Instagram has been updated while he's on The Circle

In the comments section in Woody's latest posts, one fan wrote: "So you weren't blocked so how on earth did you manage this?" to which another follower replied: "Someone's managing his account." Another commented: "A pal must be running his socials." Woody has proved to be a fan favourite and has been praised for his kindness and honesty by fans on Twitter, who are especially loving his friendships with Tim and Georgina. On Sunday night's episode, Woody had a heartfelt conversation with Georgina about his sexuality, having come out as bisexual in a magazine interview earlier in the year.

A new video of Woody with Rick Astley was also posted

There is no doubt that Woody's parents – Zoe Ball and Norman Cook – are extremely proud of their son and how he is coming across on television. Woody revealed before joining The Circle that he wanted to see what people would think of him without the knowledge of his famous parents, admitting that he is used to people knowing of him before even meeting him. He also said that his parents had both given him advice ahead of his TV debut. They told him: "What you say on TV is out there forever. You can't unsay it and once you share too much, you never unshare it."

The Circle follows eight different people who live their lives for three weeks in the same apartment complex but don't actually meet. Instead, they communicate through an app. The aim of the game show is to avoid being blocked and eliminated, which then results in the other contestants discovering whether or not the person was who they said they were, or someone else. The winner receives £100,000. Woody added that his parents have been supportive of his TV debut, and that he has already thought about what he would do if he won the money. He said: "I wouldn't spend it all immediately. I'd get a lot of music equipment and start working on my dream. The dream is to gather a group of mates and make a record label."

