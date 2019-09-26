Find out why Loose Women has been cancelled today Nadia Sawalha and the Loose Women team have a day off today…

In another ITV schedule shake-up, Loose Women has been cancelled today (26 September). Panellists Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Christine Lampard and the rest of the gang have all found themselves with the day off to make way for the Rugby World Cup. Coverage starts on ITV at 11am, with kick-off starting at 11.45am, meaning your favourite daytime talk show has been given the boot to make way for England’s World Cup match against USA, which is taking place in Japan. ITV returns to normal scheduling at 2pm.

Sadly for those hoping for an imminent return of Loose Women, the programme is set to be disrupted next week and well into next month as the Rugby World Cup continues. Last week, viewers vented their frustration on social media after it was announced that the start of the World Cup meant there was no Loose Women on Friday (20 September) and Monday (23 September).

Loose Women will return on Friday

"NOT HAPPY, Loose Women…..you should be broadcasting on ITV2 like you used to when the racing was on," one frustrated viewers moaned. Another remarked: "You could’ve put Rugby on another channel nobody watches," and a third complained: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! …..I’d much rather watch Loose Women :(."

Stacey brought Rex in for a visit

There were some happy viewers on Wednesday though after Stacey Solomon paid the panel a visit with her baby boy Rex. Chatting about their own 'loose royal baby', Andrea McLean said: "Stacey is back and she's brought baby Rex with her! Thank you for bringing in our mascot, how are you feeling today?" Stacey replied: "Do you know what? I'm really excited but I'm a little bit nervous to be back, it's been a while!" Fans of the show were delighted to see Rex, with one writing: "Yay! Love @StaceySolomon and baby Rex, love watching their lives on insta."

