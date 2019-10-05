Strictly outrage as fans CONVINCED judges overscored Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Strictly fans were left confused and angry on Saturday after Kelvin and Oti received two ten scores – one from Shirley and the other from Bruno – for their Charleston set to a song from Mary Poppins. Before the scoring Shirley said: "You made a difficult routine look really easy on the eye, and that, at the end of the day, is what you want. It was absolutely superb." Bruno added: "Everyone's talking about Kelvin, and for good reason. That was as good as anything I've seen in the West End or on Broadway."

Fans felt that Kelvin and Oti had been scored too highly

But viewers were less than impressed, and many took to Twitter to express the fact that they disagreed with the judges' overwhelmingly positive verdict. One wrote: "Well I didn't think it was worth a 10." Another added: "Really? A 10? No one else thought it was worth a 10." One Twitter user even went so far as to say: "Was I watching another dance because twice I thought he almost dropped her??!! 10's? Really?"

This Charleston is lit !🕯 Mary Poppins Returns to #Strictly in the best way thanks to @kelvin_fletcher and @OtiMabuse. pic.twitter.com/rfhNwKUtOm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2019

Perhaps Kelvin's little boy Milo is the reason that he's been getting such high scores, after all the tot has been helping his dad with rehearsals! Kelvin recently shared a video of himself practicing his dance moves with his baby son Milo in his arms. Kelvin revealed that: "Little Milo has been helping me with rehearsals for this weekend's #MaryPoppinsReturns Charleston. This soundtrack and this song especially has been on loop in our house for the last few months since taking Marnie to the cinema (her first cinema trip) to watch it. So I'll be doing my best and making sure I don't disappoint! I'm absolutely LOVING this #strictly experience, I feel so lucky."

