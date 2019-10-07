Strictly's Anton du Beke breaks silence on teeth gate following Craig Revel Horwood's comments The pro dancer was accused of having fake teeth during Movie Week when he was dressed as Austin Powers

On Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, Anton du Beke channeled Austin Powers during the show's Movie Week – and he looked the part almost too well! Anton's new look was so convincing that judge Craig Revel Horwood thought that he must have put in fake teeth for the part, and was mortified when it was clarified that the pro's teeth were all his own. While Craig was mortified and apologised to the dancer, Anton took it all on the chin and laughed it off. He has since taken to social media to reassure fans that he saw the funny side of Craig's mistake. On Twitter, Anton retweeted a status from the official Strictly Come Dancing account, which featured a video clip from the encounter, along with the caption: "The teeth are real. The moment Craig Revel Horwood thought Anton du Beke had Austin Powers pearly whites." Now dubbed 'teeth gate,' Anton and Craig's exchange is sure to go down in Strictly history.

Strictly star Anton du Beke saw the funny side by retweeting about teeth gate

Anton's dance partner, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, found teeth gate just as funny. Taking to her own Twitter page after Sunday night's results show – which saw Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice leave the competition – Emma thanked fans for voting for her and Anton to stay. She wrote: "Thank you so, so much for voting for @TheAntonDuBeke and I.. I haven't laughed so much during rehearsals and then on the night! Teeth gate was hilarious... Saturday night, classic live British entertainment! Perfect!"

Strictly's Anton and Emma Barton during Movie Week

Since finding out that he was going to be partnered with Emma in this year's competition, Anton has been on cloud nine. The star was the first pro to leave the show in 2018 when partnered with Susannah Constantine and this year he is determined to make it all the way. Last week during an appearance on It Takes Two, host Rylan Clark-Neal addressed Anton's lack of success last year, telling the father-of-two: "Anton, it's actually quite nice to see you sat on this sofa. Because this time last year, you were with Susannah, you scored a 12 and you were out!" Anton replied: "I wasn’t really going to talk about that! I know, I tell you. It’s lovely to be here and it’s lovely to have danced such a fabulous dance on Saturday night. I’m so excited about the other Ballroom dances to come, because of it. The potential that’s there and it’s joyous really. I’m absolutely thrilled and I can’t wait!"

