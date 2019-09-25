Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke delights fans with 'new look' EastEnders actress Emma Barton shared the clip on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma Barton has shared a hilarious video of Anton du Beke and the professional ballroom dancer has had a very smart makeover – he's sporting a pair of reading glasses! In the video, shared to Instagram Stories, Anton can be seen reading from a book titled "The Ballroom Technique". He can then be heard telling EastEnders actress Emma: "So obviously we're doing the Foxtrot."

The hot-footed fan favourite then begins reeling off the names of various complicated dance moves as Emma slowly pans the camera revealing her own overwhelmed looking face as she whispers: "Oh my god." Needless to say, Emma's fans found the video hilarious. One replied saying: "Love this. Watched it four times. That is all." Another gushed: "You two are hilarious! BEST partnership in the whole show!"

Emma shared the hilarious video on Instagram

Emma, 53, and Anton, 42, took to the Strictly stage for the first time on Saturday night but faced some stern words from judge Shirley Ballas following their performance. Shirley, 59, described their Jive as being "too heavy" and even added that Emma's posture had been incorrect. It seems Anton wasn't best pleased with Shirley's remarks. On Tuesday the Strictly Come Dancing veteran appeared on ITV2 spinoff It Takes Two, presented by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Emma and Anton performed a Jive on Saturday night

Speaking to Rylan about Shirley's remarks, Anton admitted that training was proving tricky because of Emma's day job – or more specifically – her role as Honey Mitchell in EastEnders. The father-of-two also reminded Rylan that the Jive is a tricky, fast and technical dance, adding: "Going straight in with the Jive, 100 miles an hour, I didn't make it easy! So much choreography that I'd wanted to do in the past that I could finally do! Very, very highly technical, very difficult. I thought Emma was brilliant."

