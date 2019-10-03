Strictly's Anton du Beke makes a shock confession about being fired from his first job The Strictly Come Dancing professional made a shock confession

Strictly's Anton du Beke has revealed that he was fired from his first-ever job as a paper boy because it was too cold! The professional dancer revealed all on the It Takes Who segment of Thursday night's It Takes Two, and many of his fellow dancers were left bewildered.

During the game, a handful of professional Strictly dancers are asked a single – slightly off the wall – question about their colleagues, and they must guess who the question refers to correctly. But when asked: "Which pro got fired from a paper round when they were a child?" many of the hot-footed pros were left stumped. Kevin asked: "Do we still have paperboys? Is that a thing?" while Aljaz noted: "Sounds like a British thing." Janette, too, suggested that it must be one of the British dancers, and Katya added it definitely couldn't be a Russian dancer because: "You don't throw things [in Russia] because it's minus 30 degrees and they freeze."

Anton is partnered with EastEnders' Emma Barton on Strictly

Neil jokes: "Unless that happened recently, it definitely wasn't AJ – he's still at school." Hilariously, AJ replied: "Neil looks young, but realistically he's quite old."

Anton was a paperboy in his youth

The mystery was eventually solved by Kevin, who said: "It's probably Anton, isn't it?" just before the camera cut to the 53-year-old dancer, who gleefully remarked: "Correct!" The father-of-two then went on to explain the situation, revealing: "It was snowing and the bag was heavy, so I - like you would - dumped it on a street corner. Sorry about that."

Anton has been partnered with EastEnders actress Emma Barton on this year's Strictly, and on Saturday the pair will perform their much-anticipated Salsa.

