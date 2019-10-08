Emmerdale actress confirms Faith Dingle's explosive exit from Emmerdale Sally has played faith in Emmerdale since 2017

Sally Dexter has confirmed that her character, Faith Dingle, will be leaving Emmerdale, however, the 59-year-old actress did hint that a return might be on the cards. Sally, who joined the Emmerdale cast in 2017, also added that Faith won't be going anywhere until she finds out about Moira and Nate's affair – so expect fireworks.

Speaking to Metro at the Inside Soap Awards on Monday, the soap star explained: It's [her exit] going to be October. I may have to leave for a little while." Hinting further that Faith wouldn't be leaving for good, Sally continued: "How could I stay away from the Dingle family for too long?"

Faith has long been at the centre of some of the soap's most explosive storylines – from pushing Kim Tate from a balcony to sharing a controversial kiss with Bear Wolf and Zak Dingle – there'll be a lot less drama without Faith around.

Sally has featured in many of Emmerdale's most dramatic storylines in recent years

The news of Sally's departure certainly left Emmerdale fans upset. Many took to Twitter to discuss Faith Dingle and how much she will be missed. One wrote: "I cannot believe that Sally Dexter is leaving! She is one of the very best in the Dales funny and gorgeous! Hope she doesn't stay away for too long, all the best Sally in your future work!" with another adding: "That's really sad that Sally Dexter is leaving Emmerdale! I love Faith!"

Sally has played Faith on the soap since 2017

This Christmas, Sally will be starring as a female Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at London's Wilton's Music Hall, and her rehearsal schedule for the much-anticipated production will no doubt be freed up after the Olivier award-winning actress' Emmerdale departure. In the meantime, you can still catch Faith Dingle in Emmerdale on weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode airing at 8pm on Thursdays.

