Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry killed in shocking accident? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 30 September to Friday 4 October

Emmerdale's Kerry faces a near-death experience next week and Tracy is convinced that she's responsible for it. Everything kicks off when Tracy confronts Kerry over the fire and she eventually reveals to her daughter the truth. After a showdown, Kerry is left fighting for her life after falling and hitting her head, and Tracy fears the worse. Elsewhere, Rishi is distraught when Manpreet's patient Derek falls ill and later dies, and he is worried that it's all his fault after giving Derek some of his chocolates. It all kicks off for Bernice and Liam too, after they have a showdown with Sam and Lydia.

Tracy worries that she's killed Kerry after she falls over following a showdown

Kerry to die after hitting her head?

Tracy finally discovers the truth about the factory fire after discovering Frank's keyring in Kerry's possession. Amy and Kerry keep their cool initially when Tracy questions them about it, but after being interviewed about the fire by the Hotten Courier, Kerry cracks under pressure. Tracy begins to get suspicious and goes to look for the keyring in Kerry's bedroom, and whilst searching she finds passports and one-way tickets and wonders why. Tracy demands to know what is going on and Kerry finally admits the truth, that she was the one responsible for Frank's death. Kerry leaves Amy out of the story to protect her, but when Amy arrives Tracy tries to get the truth out of her too. Amy and Kerry resort to desperate measures to keep Tracy quiet and lock her in to stop her going to the police, but when Tracy manages to make a run for it, Kerry falls hitting her head. Tracy then witnesses an unconscious Kerry and is convinced that she has killed her.

Rishi worries that his chocolates have killed Derek

Derek dies and Rishi is convinced he has killed him

Derek, one of Manpreet's patients, falls ill while David's also feeling queasy, and David points the finger to Rishi's chocolates. Things go from bad to worse when Derek dies, and Rishi is worried that it's a result of salmonella poisoning. Jai tries to reassure his dad that it wasn’t his fault, but soon the environmental health services are on the phone and the family are shocked when they find out who alerted them. Jai then turns his attention to the Dingles and their eggs – who will get the blame?

