Emmerdale's Asan N'Jie thanks fans for their support after he was fired from the soap The actor said he's learned from the experience

Emmerdale star Asan N'Jie spoke out on social media for the first time since he was fired from the soap last month. The sudden decision followed an altercation at the TV Choice Awards on 9 September with Jamie Lomas, who plays Jake Stone, in which Asan reportedly became aggressive and threatened to stab and kill his co-star. The show's producers initially suspended the actor pending further investigation, then let him go two days later, when the details of the incident were confirmed, releasing a statement which read: "ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

The actor was nominated for Best Newcomer at the TV Choice Awards

On Friday, the actor took to Twitter to thank his followers for sticking by him during this difficult time. He also pledged that his conduct would be more respectful moving forward. Asan wrote: "All the people who’ve reached out and had my back you’ll never know how much I appreciate you. I’ve learned, I’ve grown and now I’m working harder than ever to finish what I started. Keep you’re circle tight and always fall forward! The universe tends to unfold as it should."

His fans were quick to share their support, replying; "Everyone makes mistakes it's how you learn from it is what matters it's part of growing," "Hope everything works out for you, you will be missed on Emmerdale," and "Good luck for the future. I’m sure it’ll be a rosy one!" The Ready Player One star played Ellis Chapman in the ITV show, and was nominated for Best Newcomer at the TV Choice Awards.

All the people who’ve reached out and had my back you’ll never know how much I appreciate you. I’ve learned, I’ve grown and now I’m working harder than ever to finish what I started. Keep you’re circle tight and always fall forward! The universe tends to unfold as it should. ✌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/IRFym1h1Uf — Asan N'jie (@AsanNjie) October 4, 2019

The actor thanked his fans on Twitter on Friday

At the time, he released a statement which read: "My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character. I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected, especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards. I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this."

