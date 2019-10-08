The Crown star bears UNCANNY resemblance to Princess Diana in new set photos The Diana actress looks uncanny in the new set photos from The Crown

Wow! New filming photos have emerged of actress Emma Corrin in full costume as Princess Diana in the set of The Crown, and the star bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Princess of Wales. In the new photos of the set, which was based in Malaga, Emma can be seen greeting the adoring public while joined by Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in seasons three and four of the hit Netflix show as they reenacted the couple's 1983 tour of Australia.

Emma can be seen wearing a perfect replica of Diana's pink polka-dot dress, complete with a hat and a white clutch as accessories, which the royal herself wore during the tour. Since Emma will be making her debut as Diana in season four of the show, it looks like the new series will focus on the couple's early years of marriage before their relationship became tumultuous.

Emma and Josh as Diana and Prince Charles

Speaking about landing the role, Emma previously said: "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

Princess Diana wore the same outfit during the 1983 tour in Australia

Creator Peter Morgan added: "Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation."