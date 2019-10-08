Loose Women star Ruth Langsford tells off Keith Lemon live on TV Ruth wasn't impressed with Keith – and it was pretty funny to watch!

Anything can happen on live television and on Tuesday, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford realised just that! Keith Lemon was one of the guests on the ITV daytime show to discuss the upcoming series of Celebrity Juice, but he was a little too excited to be there. At one point, Ruth was forced to tell him to be quiet after he kept interrupting the segment ahead of a game they were preparing to play called Loose Juice. She told him: "I don't think we can do it because you are talking all the time, shh!" Luckily, the panel managed to still play a variety of games, including one called Don't Show Your Teeth, where they had to talk without opening their mouths and Name it On The Boogie, where the aim of the game was guessing what song the other teammates were dancing to.



Keith is one of the many guests that the Loose Women stars have had to pull into line over the years, yet they make working on live television look easy. Ruth previously spoke to HELLO! about her job as a daytime TV presenter and how she has learnt the art of presenting. Referring to her job, she said: "I think the skill is that we make it look seamless. We always have someone in our ear 'look left, turn right' the skill is to make everything look seamless on air and to show that there are no problems, look all relaxed."

Ruth also presents This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes

As well as presenting Loose Women, Ruth also fronts the Friday show of This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes. The couple spoke to HELLO! about working together, with Eamonn describing himself as a "maverick", while describing Ruth as "the best-behaved pupil." He said: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch." Ruth added: "We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well."

During the days they're not working, Ruth and Eamonn prefer nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. The celebrity couple live with their teenage son Jack and their rescue dog Maggie. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending it with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

