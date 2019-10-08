Mike Tindall doesn't follow royal family members on his newly-opened Instagram – here's why Zara Tindall's husband has a fairly private Instagram account

Mike Tindall has recently opened an Instagram account and has been delighting his fans with sport-related posts, as well as photos from days out with his famous friends and wife Zara Tindall. The former rugby star has a modest 791 followers currently and only follows 125 accounts himself. While Mike is incredibly close to the royal family, in particular the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he doesn't follow any of the royal Instagram pages. This is most likely to be because he prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, and has instead chosen to follow sports accounts and some of his famous friends, including Westlife singer Brian McFadden, who Mike has met on a number of occasions at charity functions, most recently at the Celebrity Cup tournament in July. He also follows Ant and Dec and football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mike Tindall doesn't follow any of the royal family accounts on Instagram

The dad-of-two opened his Instagram account in September and recent posts have included a photo from a day out with Cold Feet star James Nesbitt, as well as pictures from a charity event which Mike attended with Zara. The royal couple went along to a Landrover charity day where they took part in clay shooting to raise money for wildlife conservation charity Tusk. The doting husband shared a photo of Zara practicing her aims, and captioned the post: "Great day clay shooting for @tusk_org supported by @landrover_uk. Finished up 3rd but it was a lot of fun!!" Most recently, Mike shared a photo of himself with talkSPORT presenter Russell Hargreaves, and joked that he was his new partner in crime. He wrote: "My partner in crime for the next couple of hours @russ_hargreaves Hopefully watching England lifting the energy and intensity and putting on a performance against the Pumas!! @talksport #comeonengland."

The former rugby captain has a close relationship with the royals

While Mike doesn't follow his royal relatives on social media, he is in regular contact with them on Whatsapp. In May, he revealed that he had found out that baby Archie had been born after Harry shared the news on their cousins' Whatsapp group. Mike was welcomed warmly into the royal family after he began dating Zara, and has a close relationship with them all. In March, Mike and Zara appeared on House of Rugby to chat about their fantasy royal rugby team, with the couple both admitting they would choose the Queen as their captain.

Former England captain Mike revealed he would also include his cousins-in-laws William, Harry and Kate, saying: "Haz, front line man in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line." "Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that he would put Kate in the left wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day".

