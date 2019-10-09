I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp confirm Emily Atack and Adam Thomas as new presenters for 2019 series The new I'm A Celeb recruits will join Joel Dommett on the line-up

I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp has confirmed two brand new presenters for the 2019 series - last year’s runner up Emily Atack and 2016 Jungle favourite Adam Thomas. The two new recruits will join regular host Joel Dommett after Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash quit the series earlier this year to focus on other projects.

Speaking of her new appointment, Emily said: "I'm thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me. I've loved working with Joel on (TV show) Singletown, we're like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy. The three of us are going to have the best time ever!" Adam added: "I can't believe that I'm heading back to the Jungle, this is something I never saw coming my way! I'm so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily. We're going to have so much fun...just keep me away from those spiders!"

Emily came runner-up in the 2018 series

Colin Hopkins, the show’s Executive Producer said: "Joel, Emily and Adam literally can't wait to get into the Jungle to give our loyal viewers the biggest and best exclusives from the camp. They’ll uncover the juiciest of Jungle life gossip, interview their favourite celebrities and take on some of the hardest trials from this year's show (just don’t tell Adam!)"

Ant and Dec will return as main hosts

Viewers don't have long to wait for the return of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which sees hosts Ant and Dec return to present the main ITV show once again following Ant's break from the series last year. Extra Camp will follow the main show on ITV2 when they both return to screens next month.

