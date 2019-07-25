Emily Atack drops huge hint she's replacing Scarlett Moffatt on I'm A Celebrity spin-off Will we see Emily back in the jungle?

Emily Atack has dropped a huge hint that she's replacing Scarlett Moffatt on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp. The former campmate announced on Wednesday evening that she is heading up a new ITV2 dating show with Joel Dommett – who also happens to be a presenter on Extra Camp, perhaps I'm A Celeb bosses are using this as Emily's audition?

Sharing her exciting news on Instagram, Emily admitted she is "over the moon" with her new gig. Captioning a press shot of herself and Joel, she said: "Everyone sick to death of announcements!?! Good… so… I am over the MOON to be able to finally tell you, that I will be hosting SINGLETOWN with my pal @joeldommett coming soon to @itv2... the worst kept secret since sliced bread. I cannot wait for you all to see it."

Emily and Joel are hosting a new dating show

Joel was equally excited to share the news, captioning the same image, he said: "So unbelievably excited to finally announce the unannouncable. Myself and @emilyatackofficial are hosting a new reality dating show for @itv2 called SINGLETOWN. It’s incredible. Really. 15 episodes coming soon into your lives and televisions."

According to Singletown's official Instagram account, the brand new series will see five couples "press pause" on their relationships to spend "one incredible summer experiencing single life… At the end of the summer, will they choose to go back to their partner or stick to flying solo? Hosts Emily and Joel will be there every step of the way as their mentors, guiding them on their journey."

Scarlett and Joe announced their departure earlier this month

Emily's news comes after it was reported that she is the front runner to join Joel and another, as yet unknown, male presenter, following Scarlett and Joe Swash's announcement that they have quit the show. Emily certainly won over viewers with her personality when she came runner-up on the series last year, and now it appears she's one step closer to joining Ant and Dec Down Under when I'm A Celeb returns later this year. A spokesperson for I'm A Celeb told HELLO! "We'll be announcing our presenting line up for I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp nearer transmission."

