Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper: Take a look back at their gorgeous wedding

Joel Dommett has been loving married life since tying the knot to Hannah Cooper in 2019! While currently trying out his luck in the Bake Off tent for Stand Up to Cancer, we take a look back at their stunning beach ceremony in Mykonos back in September - and their very first snap as husband and wife.

Sharing the first photo from their wedding on the Greek Island on Tuesday evening, the couple looked gorgeous and extremely happy in the dreamy snap, which saw them walking down the makeshift aisle for the first time as husband and wife as they're covered in colourful confetti. Hannah looked sensational in a gorgeous full-length, white, off-shoulder dress with a deep sweetheart neckline. The frock featured intricate embroidery all over and was slightly see-through to show off the model's golden tan. Her hair was worn down in loose waves and her makeup kept beautifully minimal and sun-kissed. Joel looked very dapper in a midnight blue suit, which he kept beach-worthy with a T-shirt and some classic white trainers. Captioning the snap on Instagram, Joel said: "BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper." Hannah shared the same image with the caption: "My Heart 09.09.19."

What a gorgeous photo of the couple

READ: Ayda Field shares brand new photo of her daughter Teddy playing in the garden

The I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter and Hannah announced their engagement in December 2017 after a year of dating, and in May of this year, the couple confirmed that they had purchased their first house together, with Joel sharing a teary snap of the moment they received the keys. Sharing a video of their last moments in their first home together, Joel revealed that the flat they shared was where he popped the question to Hannah.

The couple announced it was 'wedding week' for the special occasion

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen family photos as she thanks fans for birthday messages

Panning the camera to Hannah as she was overcome with emotion, Joel stated: "We're leaving this flat. I got engaged to you in this flat. Five years. Two of which I was with you." Hannah added: "We're onto a big adult house now" before Joel added: "We're going to be real adults. Love you." He captioned the video: "It's been the most emotional day but we did it." Can't wait to see more wedding snaps!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.