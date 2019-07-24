Emily Atack 'in talks' to replace Scarlett Moffatt on I'm A Celebrity spin-off This would be a great signing

She was a fan favourite on last year's I'm A Celebrity, even coming runner-up to jungle king Harry Redknapp – but Emily Atack may be returning to Australia in a more permanent role for the new series. The actress is reportedly front runner to replace Scarlett Moffatt on spin-off show, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp, after Scarlett announced last week that she has stepped down from her role, alongside veteran Joe Swash.

According to reports, Emily is in talks with I'm A Celeb bosses to join comedian Joel McDommett – who has presented on the show for two years – and another, as yet unknown, male presenter. Emily certainly won over viewers with her personality last year, with the paper claiming that bosses think she "represents real women". A spokesperson for I'm A Celeb told HELLO! "We'll be announcing our presenting line up for I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp nearer transmission."

Emily came runner-up in I'm A Celeb 2018

Joe won I'm A Celeb in 2008

Last week, both Joe and Scarlett announced they had quit the show, with Joe the first to pen an emotional post on Instagram, revealing he had made the decision in order to spend more time with his "real family" – girlfriend Stacey Solomon and their children, including new baby Rex. He said: "I don't want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so 3 months in Australia just seems too make to bare this year. I'm so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime. I've made some unbelievable friends in fact family in OZ and I'll miss you all terribly."

Scarlett presented Extra Camp for three years

Just minutes later, Scarlett shared her own post, revealing she is leaving to focus on a new "project" involving her family. She said: "For 3 years I have enjoyed a jungle life, being crowned queen of the jungle and having the greatest time presenting extra camp with Swashy and Joel who I now class as best friends… But I have got a project that I’ve been working on (alongside my family) that I am very very excited to announce soon. And because of this unfortunately I will not be presenting this year's extra camp but I will certainly be tuning in LONG LIVE THE JUNGLE."

