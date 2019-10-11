Loose Women share rare peek inside their meeting room – see the pics The Loose Women stars have even paid tribute to Lorraine Kelly…

The ladies of Loose Women aren’t shy when it comes to giving fans a sneak peek at their wardrobe and makeup choices for the day – but rarely have we been given a glimpse into the inner workings of what goes on behind-the-scenes to put the popular show together… until now. Stacey Solomon kindly gave viewers an insight into their morning routine when she shared a rare look inside their meeting room at the ITV Studios.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Stacey uploaded a clip of herself sat across from Kaye Adams and Brenda Edwards as they discussed where fellow panellist Carol McGiffin had disappeared too. "Morning meeting has begun," Stacey said behind the camera as she panned into the sofa to see Kaye and Brenda sat next to an empty space. "Carol?" asked Kaye, adding: "What we have got left in Carol's place is a banana, which makes more sense frankly. 'What do you think of Brexit'" she jokily asked the fruit before throwing it behind the couch.

A cheeky tribute to Lorraine Kelly can be seen next to Brenda

The meeting room has a distinctive British vibe, with a huge mural of Big Ben painted on the wall in the background. There is also a large three-seater sofa in grey adorned with mustard yellow and blue cushions, and what appears to be a lighter grey rug on the floor. Three adjoining glass coffee tables sit in front of the sofa and there is even a framed photo of Lorraine Kelly rocking a bright red suit sat on a table at the end of the couch.

Kaye replaced a missing Carol with a banana

Appearing on Friday's show was American TV legend Ricki Lake, who revealed the touching way she dealt with the loss of her ex-husband Christian Evans after he sadly took his own life in 2017. The 51-year-old opened up about how her dog, Mama, helped her cope with the loss and grieving process. Ricki told the panel: "She became my legal therapy dog after my husband took his life and succumbed to mental illness." She continued: "She's [Mama] literally saved me, I mean I'm not overstating to say that she saved me. I'd say she's the best decision I made."

Ricki stated that by having her dog, it forced her to get outside while she was mourning and helped her carry on. The Hairspray actress continued: "She got me outside in nature, she got me to walk to the beach every day, like these little steps you have to do, life has to go on even when you don't want to, and so she got me out of my darkest days."

