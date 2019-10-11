Hailey Bieber’s bridal beauty squad revealed! Meet the glam squad behind Hailey Bieber’s wedding day look

If you were looking at Instagram at all last weekend, you’ll know the Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) and Justin Bieber tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina. You’ll also know that the 22-year-old model and niece of Alec Baldwin looked like a complete vision. Although her dress was show-stealing, custom made by Virgil Abloh for Off-White of course, it was her beauty look we simply couldn’t get enough of. Now, we can reveal who exactly created it.

Thanks to hairstylist-to-the-stars Jen Atkin, the owner of cult hair brand Ouai and the woman who’s been a member of the Kardashian’s glam squad for years, we know exactly who was behind Hailey’s whole beauty look. Uploading a photo of the blushing bride, Jen tagged each person responsible for the glam on her big day.

Starting with makeup, Hailey hired Denika Bedrossian, otherwise known as Den Doll on Instagram, to create her look. Denika has worked with all kinds of stars from Jenna Dewan to Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga to Mariah Carey, and has worked with Hailey for many years too. On the day, she created a stunningly pretty look for the model with dewy, blushing skin, shimmering eyes with a thin feline flick and glossy nude lips to enhance her natural colour.

In order to show off her custom made veil to its full potential, Hailey opted to wear her hair tied-up. Jen Atkins masterminded a modern-yet-classic low-slung bun that sat at the nape of the bride’s neck. Ultra elegant, Hailey opted for a middle parting for the look and left a few strands of hair to fall down by her cheekbones.

We have to say, it’s one of our favourite celebrity bridal beauty looks to date. Can we get Jen Atkins and Denika Bedrossian on speed dial, please?