Victoria Beckham just used THIS common fashion trick on a video tutorial – and we love her for it

Victoria Beckham's life can seem like a dream for many of us – endless designer clothes, oodles of cash and non-stop glamorous events. But now we know the former Spice Girl is a normal gal when it comes to wearing secret leisurewear. You know when you've got a work skype meeting, so you quickly put on a smart top, do your hair and makeup but keep your gym leggings and trainers on? Well VB just did this exact thing! The fashion designer filmed a YouTube tutorial with her friend, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, where the ladies had fun doing each other's makeup. When you watch the clip, Victoria looks so chic in her white shirt, however, her full outfit is quite different.

Victoria shared a snap of her full ensemble on her Instagram Stories and it's pretty funny. "Life behind the camera when you are being filmed from the waist up," wrote the wife of David Beckham. We love it. There she is in her white shirt with some olive leggings and bright yellow trainers! We've so done this. I mean, there's really no point in dressing one's bottom half smartly when it's not on camera.

Victoria's green leggings are from her ReebokXVictoriaBeckham clothing range. The stretch-jersey leggings are currently available to buy from Selfridges for £109 and come with a matching hoody top for £249.

In the video with Lisa Eldridge, Victoria said: "I am playing makeup artist, first time ever… and you look gorgeous," ahead of using her own makeup line to create a natural smoky eye look on Lisa, telling her: "Trust me I'm Victoria Beckham." However, she confessed: "I have never ever done anybody's makeup other than my own."

"I'm impressed, that is good!" Lisa said when she saw the finished result, to which Victoria joked: "Well if it doesn’t work out with fashion then maybe I'll become a makeup artist."

