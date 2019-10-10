Kevin Clifton admits he is feeling sad following Strictly elimination The pro dancer will still be dancing with Anneka Rice on Saturday – in a very different way!

Strictly fans were devastated on Saturday night when popular pro dancer Kevin Clifton was eliminated in week two of the competition with his dance partner Anneka Rice. And while the couple put on a brave face on the night, Kevin has since admitted that he was feeling sad about leaving the show. In a video posted on Anneka's Instagram, she asked him how they were feeling ahead of their farewell episode on It Takes Two. "Have you just felt sad today?" she asked, to which he replied: "Yea," while pulling an upset face. Reminiscing about what they would have been getting up to in the next few days, Kevin added: "We were choreographing the whole Paso Doble." Luckily for fans though, the couple are remaining positive and have decided to go ahead and perform their routine anyway, just in a very different way. People will be able to tune in on Friday and Saturday to watch them dance in their living rooms. On Friday they will be dancing at Anneka's house, before moving to Kevin and Stacey's home to give a second performance on Saturday.

Strictly's Kevin Clifton admitted he was sad after being eliminated in week two of the competition

During their appearance on It Takes Two, Anneka opened up about her time on the show and admitted her own disappointment for not being able to stay for week three to dance the Paso Doble as she was looking forward to it. "The agony is we don't get to chose our dances," she said. The mother-of-three also revealed that the show had given her a completely different perspective on her own style and that she was now converted into wearing dresses, something she was reluctant about beforehand. "I turned up as a tomboy and I have just gone out shopping with my sons and I brought three dresses," she said. Praising Kevin on his patience throughout their Strictly journey, Anneka added: "I just love this man who is the most patient, brilliant man."

Kevin and Anneka Rice will be performing their dance in their living rooms instead

Interviewed by Tess after the result was announced on Sunday, Anneka said the judges reached the right verdict. "To be honest, I'd have saved David and Nadiya. I’ve just loved this whole thing; I've not one negative about the whole experience. We've worked really hard, I'm covered in bruises. I love this man; it's been a joy to have that honour, that privilege of learning to dance. It's a whole new world to me Tess. I love all that gang up there!"

Kevin then paid an emotional tribute to his partner, telling Anneka: "You've put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that charleston and you delivered that waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that charleston - the improvement you’ve made, I’m so proud of you, it's been an absolute joy."

