Strictly fans convinced AJ Pritchard has accidentally revealed his celebrity partner

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced that AJ Pritchard let slip the identity of his celebrity partner during an appearance on The One Show. The pro dancer and his brother, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard, appeared on the BBC programme on Wednesday when AJ was quizzed about the upcoming series. "I've been in the semi-final three years in a row," he remarked. "As they say, fourth year's a charm. Straight to the final. I've got so many show ideas but it's never happened for me just yet. I think Saffron [Barker]… we can make it to the final. There it is. I've thrown it out there."

His comments about Saffron came after Curtis suggested that the 19-year-old YouTube star would make the perfect partner for AJ. "Saffron would be fantastically suited because of the height. It makes a difference!" Curtis remarked. "Yeah, you don’t want someone much taller than you, she would be good to lift," AJ concluded. One Show viewers were left convinced that AJ, 24, had accidentally revealed the identity of his 2019 partner. "Why is AJ talking like he's got Saffron and they're gonna win? Have I missed something?" one asked on Twitter. Another added: "Saffron and AJ are DEFINITELY gonna be partnered up together."

It's not the first time AJ has mentioned the possibility of being partnered with Saffron. Speaking to Good Morning Britain at the Strictly launch night on Monday, he confessed: "I want Saffron. It's quite simple. I've said it, done. We look great together. She picks the routines up quite quick. I can just see the final, there it is. I've got that final routine ready!" Fans will have to wait a little longer for confirmation, however. The public will find out who the Strictly pairings are when the big reveal airs on 7 September.

