Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker reveal why this week's dance is SO emotional The couple will be performing a contemporary dance on Saturday's live show

Strictly Come Dancing couple AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker stopped by the This Morning studio on Thursday to talk about their time in the competition. And the pair revealed that this week’s live performance will be all the more special because of their song’s close connection to Saffron's family. The YouTube star and AJ will be performing a contemporary dance to the track Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion – and Saffron's nan Ivy will be very much on their minds when they take to the dance floor. "It's my nan's favourite song," 19-year-old Saffron told Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. "It means so much to her, she just loves the lyrics," she added, revealing that the single has become important to the whole family and was played at both her mum’s wedding and her grandparents' anniversary party.

AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker will perform to Celine Dion's track Because You Loved Me

"Even when you mention the song she gets emotional," 24-year-old AJ added of Ivy, who will be in the audience on Saturday. "It means we really have to do it justice on the night. It really adds a story to the dance. We are both so excited to dance for her." And there was a surprise in store for the couple; a video message from Ivy herself! To Saffron and AJ's delight, she appeared on screen to watch the pair the best of luck ahead of the live show, telling them: "I'm just so excited, I could cry just thinking about it."

Saffron also spoke about her long-standing love for Strictly, describing herself as a "super fan". "I have watched it every single year since it began with my entire family," she shared, praising the programme for the fact that "anyone, any age, can watch the show".