Strictly stars' secret dancefloor conversations exposed as mics left on during Movie Week The Strictly celebs and their partners don't stay silent like we thought…

Strictly Come Dancing is not an easy competition to be a part of – there's only days for the celebs to learn a brand new, and often complicated, routine each week. But what viewers may not be aware of is that the couples actually converse throughout their performances. Thanks to some nifty little microphones attached to their pro partners, each celeb receives words of encouragement, like "nice, relax, go, slow", or little reminders about their steps throughout the routine.

A video shared on Strictly's official Instagram page revealed clips of secret conversations between the couples mid-performance during last Saturday's Movie Week. But it was one recording in particular that really shone a light on proceedings – Katya Jones' epic fall! The microphones managed to pick up the thud of her fall as she cried out: "Oooh!" before shouting out to partner Mike Bushell to beg him to "Carry on" with the routine. At the end of their performance, Mike could then be heard asking the Russian pro if she was OK. Viewers saw the two embrace but what they didn't hear was an exhausted Katya telling Mike: "Well done for carrying on! Well done."

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell wows with new hair look

Listen to all the hidden dialogue you didn't hear on the show

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks new blonde highlights ahead of royal tour

Another clip sees Giovanni Pernice hilariously belting out the words to Cabaret during his performance with Michelle Visage, before he is heard helping her through her steps as she glided around the dancefloor: "Nice, relax. Go. Go. Slow," he said. While Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden were heard shrieking at each and AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker's heavy breathing vibrated in the mics during their Hunger Games inspired number.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.