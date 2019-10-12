Claudia Winkleman has the best reaction to Jason Donovan on Strictly The former soap star was the surprise guest for the t's & c's

Claudia Winkleman gave fans some great TV viewing on Saturday night after Jason Donovan popped out from behind the glittery curtain to read this week's Strictly's terms and conditions. The former Neighbours star looked amazing in a black sequinned jacket as he smoothly read out the t's & c's to viewers – but it was Claudia's reaction to him that had fans howling from the comfort of their sofas at home.

As soon as Jason arrived in front of the camera, Claudia couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she adoringly gazed at him and rubbed his shoulders. Fans picked up on her admiring glances too, with one writing on witter: "Claudia looks genuinely star-struck by having Jason Donovan in front of her @bbcstrictly #Strictly." Viewers were equally impressed with Jason, with one commenting: "Jason Donovan quick cameo made me weak at the knees," and another said: "Really enjoyed Jason Donovan giving us the t&cs!!" followed by three laughing face emojis.

Especially for you...

Claudia looked stunning in a short black Alex Perry dress with exaggerated shoulders and bright red Gina heels. She wore her raven tresses pulled back into a low bun with her statement fringe on full show. Her makeup was dramatic to match her dress, with heavy black eyeshadow and plenty of eyeliner which she paired with a classic nude lip.

HELLO! Columnist Sinead McKeefry, who works with Claudia each week, recently shared a trick she uses on Claudia's heels to help her tackle those tricky Strictly stairs – she scores the bottom of her shoes with something sharp to give them extra grip. Sinead said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

Fans were equally impressed with Jason

Sinead shops for Claudia's outfits ahead of the show, and she tends to go straight to Net-A-Porter or Zara. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment," Sinead told us. "She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe this year which I’m looking forward to seeing her in." Could we see her rocking Victoria Beckham's designs perhaps? "I hope so. We love VB!"

