Tess Daly wows in Rixo sequinned dress on Strictly Come Dancing Does she ever get it wrong?

There’s many reasons we love tuning into Strictly Come Dancing on a Saturday night but one of them is definitely so we can see what outfit Tess Daly’s chosen. This week didn’t disappoint. The 50-year-old looked incredible in a ballroom-ready sequin embellished dress alongside equally stylish co-host, Claudia Winkleman.

An eye-catching look, the dress was designed by fash-pack favourite label Rixo and featured an incredible rainbow-coloured stripe. Long-sleeved and cut just below the knee, she opted for Sophia Webster shoes to really seal the look. Choosing not to detract from the statement print, Tess finished with earrings and a ring from Soru Jewellery, and a classic beauty look of glowing skin, fluttery eyelashes and a swipe of pink lipstick. As usual, her beach blonde hair looked beautiful in blonde curls

Tess Daly wore a sequinned RIXO dress on Strictly Come Dancing

Tess' stylist James Yardley told HELLO! he wanted to switch up her look from the ultra-glamorous gown she wore for Movie Week at the beginning of October. "I wanted to do something fun and flirty after last week's more full-on movie week gown," he said. "I found this gorgeous Rixo dress on Net-A-Porter and immediately fell in love with it. Casual yet cool, with a little Strictly sequin glamour!"

READ MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly shares a peek inside her dressing room and reveals dream décor

Luckily, you can still snap up Tess' beautiful dress on Net-A-Porter - and we think it will be perfect for party season. At £385 it is an investment piece that will see you through the festivities and beyond.

SHOP: Tyra striped sequinned midi dress, £385, RIXO at Net-A-Porter

So far, it’s been one of her most stylish seasons yet. She’s already donned a stunning Galvan London silver dress, worn with a pair of Jimmy Choos, and who can forget that show-stopping multicoloured dress she wore for movie week. Designed by Suzanne Neville in collaboration with Tess’s stylist, James Yardley, he told HELLO!: "Suzanne and I designed this bespoke gown specifically for Movie week. After going through numerous ombré fabric swatches we settled on this delicate pastel pink, green and blue chiffon. The design intricately put together by Suzanne Neville and her team, pays homage to the movie dresses of the 1970’s designed by iconic dressmakers such as Halston."

READ MORE: Tess Daly stuns Strictly viewers in unbelievable multi-coloured dress

We reckon it’s the look to beat this season, don’t you think?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.