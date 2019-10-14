The Chase star Paul Sinha reveals why he would quit the show Paul Sinha is known as 'The Sinnerman' on The Chase

Paul Sinha has opened up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, and revealed that he would consider leaving the popular ITV quiz show The Chase, where he plays as an expert quizzer, if his condition meant that he couldn't answer the questions anymore. Speaking on Lorraine on Monday, he said: "Hand on heart if I feel like I’m not answering questions like I used to, I will quit."

Paul opened up about his diagnosis

He added that the diagnosis came as a "massive shock", saying: "But I knew things were going on with my body," He also revealed that he planned to tie the knot with his fiancé, Oliver, in December, saying: "I was single for 23 years! I didn’t see this one coming at all. I proposed to my boyfriend Oliver, he said yes. We’re getting married on 14 December… I was told by a friend of mine who has Parkinson’s, and this is the thing when you get diagnosed people come out of the wood work to support you. Do the things in your life, put them in the diary, things to excite you and I can’t think of anything more exciting than getting married."

READ: Strictly's Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley know the gender of their baby

Paul previously confirmed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in June. He said: "With the diagnosis now confirmed, and a treatment plan in place, I now feel far more prepared for the new challenges ahead. I have an amazing family, no strangers to serious medical illness, I’m blessed to have a fiancé who is there for me, and I have a multitude of friends and colleagues whom I consider to be exceptional human beings. I don’t consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse."

READ: Did you spot this royal family member in Sanditon?