The Chase star reveals he is battling Parkinson's disease Paul opened up about his diagnosis

Paul Sinha, one of the experts on the hugely popular gameshow, The Chase, has announced that he is battling Parkinson's disease. The genius quizzer, who goes by the name 'the Sinnerman' on the show, announced the news on his blog, explaining: "On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson's disease. It was a devastating denouement to a medical odyssey that began in September 2017 with a sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder, and took in an unexpected diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, a lifestyle transformation that enabled me to lose two stone, and a shoulder operation in January this year."

He also opened up about the difficult two weeks since his diagnosis, writing: " Cancelling my run at the Edinburgh Fringe, missing the World Quizzing Championships to have brain scans, performing club sets whilst emotionally bewildered, and of course working my way through my loved ones, delivering the bad news. With the diagnosis now confirmed, and a treatment plan in place, I now feel far more prepared for the new challenges ahead. I have an amazing family, no strangers to serious medical illness, I’m blessed to have a fiance who is there for me, and I have a multitude of friends and colleagues whom I consider to be exceptional human beings. I don’t consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse."

Paul is one of the 'Chasers' on the game show

He also requested that people treat him "exactly the same" as before his diagnosis. People were quick to offer their support: "You need to treat you differently, you haven’t changed a bit. Everything you wrote proves it. Lots of love to you as ever." Another person added: "Keep on being one of the funniest, most positive presences around."