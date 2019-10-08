Where is Michelle Carter from I Love You, Now Die now? Did you watch the Sky Crime documentary?

Fans of true crime have been riveted by Sky's new documentary series, I Love You, Now Die. The two-parter follows the terrifying true story about a young woman, Michelle Carter, who persuaded her troubled boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to take his over life over text messages. The series looked at the case itself as well as how the courts dealt with the unprecedented situation. Five years after Conrad's death, where is Michelle now? Find out here…

Michelle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter

The documentary revealed that Michelle, 22, was found responsible for Conrad's death back in June 2017, and in February 2019 and she was subsequently convicted of involuntary manslaughter, which carried out a 15-month jail sentence. At the time, the judge wrote: "After she convinced him to get back into the carbon monoxide filled truck, she did absolutely nothing to help him: she did not call for help or tell him to get out of the truck as she listened to him choke and die."

Conrad took his own life in 2014

At the time, Michelle had messaged Conrad, writing: "You keep pushing it off and say you'll do it but you never do. It's always gonna be that way if you don't take action. I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you're ready – just do it babe. You're finally going to be happy in heaven. No more pain. It's okay to be scared and it's normal. I mean, you're about to die."

READ: New Outlander season five trailer is FINALLY here - and we have broken it down

Michelle in February 2019

Michelle is currently serving her sentence at the Bristol County House of Correction adult facility in North Dartmouth in the United States. She was denied parole in September, seven months into her prison sentence, and is scheduled to be released from prison in May 2020. Conrad's father, Conrad Roy Jr, has said that he is satisfied with her sentence, saying: "This has been a very tough time for our family and we'd like to process this verdict that we're happy with."

READ: 7 best new shows on Netflix to watch this weeks-to-watch-this-week