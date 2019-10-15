Voting has opened for the National Television Awards 2020 – here's how to have you say! Voting has opened for the exciting awards ceremony

The longlist vote for the National Television Awards is finally here, and the voting for the public is officially open! The NTAs allow the viewers to choose their most beloved TV shows and stars to receive the big prizes in time for the glitzy award ceremony in 2020, which will be hosted by David Walliams at The O2.

David is hosting the event

The upcoming awards ceremony will be slightly different as the awards show has reintroduced the Challenge category to reflect the number of hit shows putting the public through its paces, with newcomers The Circle and Race Across The World taking on other favourites like Love Island and The Great British Bake Off. We can't wait!

It has also been an amazing year for New Drama, with nominees including The Capture, Gentleman Jack and Chernobyl, while returning favourites include Call the Midwife, Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty - and you can decide who takes home the big prizes. Following her triumphant success at the Emmys, Phoebe Waller Bridge has also been nominated for both Fleabag and Killing Eve, while Derry Girls and Ricky Gervais' After Life are among comedy nominees! Other categories include The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, TV Judge and Talent Show.

Will Ant and Dec win for another year?

Of course, the awards ceremony will also reveal whether Ant and Dec will win the best TV Presenter category for the 19th year in a row. After winning in 2018 after a difficult year, they tweeted: "Thank you doesn't seem to cover it this year. We are humbled and honoured. We are so appreciative of your continued support and good wishes, they are never taken for granted. Thank u again. Now back to #BGT auditions!" Are you keen to vote? Visit the nationaltvawards.com or call 0844 646 2060 for a voting form.