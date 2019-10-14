Everything you need to know about Dublin Murders It’s the crime drama we’ve all been waiting for…

A new BBC crime drama is about to hit our screens – and it has everything we could wish for. Based on the bestselling Dublin Murder Squad book series by Tana French, Dublin Murders has been described as part psychological thriller, part police investigation and part modern gothic. It blends together the first two books from French’s series, In The Woods and The Likeness, and we are already hooked. Here’s what you need to know…

What is Dublin Murders about?

In an eight-part series, Dublin Murders will follow the work of Detective Rob Reilly and Detective Cassie Maddox as they investigate two murder investigations laden with historic links. "It’s a story about the terrible things we do when we think no-one can see us, when we think we can get away with it,” screenwriter and executive producer Sarah Phelps explains. "It’s a love story about the search for forgiveness, for some tiny shining tenderness to guide us home."

Rob and Cassie share a friendship both as outsiders and co-workers, working almost telepathically with one another under challenging circumstances. But as the drama unfolds, so do they. "Against his better judgement, Rob is savagely hooked into his own past and a painful primal wound,” Sarah says. “Protected by his intense friendship with Cassie, he plunges into darkness and a reckoning that he hoped never to face. When a vibrant young woman is found dead in a roofless famine cottage, Cassie chooses to immerse herself in a dangerous undercover operation in search of a killer.”

Who is in the cast of Dublin Murders, and where is it filmed?

Filmed predominantly in Dublin and Belfast, the series will have a majority Irish cast, with Killian Scott as Detective Rob Reilly and Sarah Greene as Detective Cassie Maddox, starring alongside the likes of Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Frank and Moe Dunford. Dublin Murders begins on Monday 14th October at 9pm on BBC1, followed by episode two on Tuesday 15th October at 9pm. The eight-part drama will continue every Monday and Tuesday on BBC1.

