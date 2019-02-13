Dermot O'Leary shocks fans as he quits massive TV role after 10 years The X Factor presenter has revealed some big news

Dermot O'Leary has revealed he is stepping down as the National Television Awards host after ten years. The presenter, 45, made the surprising announcement on social media on Wednesday morning, saying: "After ten years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host." Explaining his reasons, he added: "It's been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but ten years feels about right."

"I would like to thank Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020...and a holiday in January," the TV star concluded. His celebrity friends were quick to respond, with Holly Willoughby writing: "No way!!! We'll miss you xxx." Strictly's Ore Oduba added: "Show won't be the same without you snake hips, congratulations on ten years mate." Love Island's Alex George said: "Hard footsteps to follow."

The news comes shortly after Dermot joked that if Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won Best Presenter at the NTAs that all the other nominees should "chuck in the towel". The X Factor presenter told Daily Star: "If they win it this year, we should just not do it anymore. If they win it, having not been on television, we may as well just chuck in the towel." He added: "With the greatest respect to the boys, I think Holly has had such a great year, and Graham."

When probed more about his thoughts on Ant being shortlisted, he replied: "They (Ant and Dec) made the decision that they want to put themselves up this year, so you'd have to ask him." However, shortly after the comments, Dermot was quick to clarify that he was "merely joking". He tweeted: "I wouldn't normally react to this, but... A) I said no such thing. I merely joked that if the boys win this year, we should all chuck in the towel. It was neither serious nor a 'rage'."

