Susanna Reid reveals Kevin Clifton was the victim of THIS Strictly 'curse' The GMB was paired with Kevin Clifton in 2013

Susanna Reid has given her verdict as to why her former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Kevin Clifton, was the second professional to be booted off the show this year. The professional dancer, who won the show last year with Stacey Dooley, was eliminated after the second round with TV presenter Anneka Rice - and now, the Good Morning Britain host has claimed it's down to the real Strictly 'curse' which she describes as those that do well in one year always leave early the next.

Kevin Clifton was knocked out of the series with Anneka Rice

Writing for the Daily Mail, Susanna explained: "Ola Jordan lifted the glitterball with Chris Hollins in 2009 - and was voted off in the second week in 2010. In 2011, Aliona Vilani won with Harry Judd and in 2012 she had to retire early after a training accident." She added: "The year I took part, Aljaz Skorjanec won with Abbey Clancy, the next year he finished tenth. Celebs: if your pro just won the show, the Strictly curse may waltz off with your dreams before you've even got going."

MORE: Stacey Dooley throws her support behind Kevin Clifton after Strictly elimination

Since Kevin joined the show as a professional in 2013, the pro dancer has been in every final - apart from 2017. After his elimination, Kevin heaped praise on Anneka, telling her: "You've put in so much commitment and so much effort. We worked about four hours on one step on that Charleston and you delivered that waltz last week… then to come out and deliver that Charleston - the improvement you've made, I'm so proud of you, it's been an absolute joy."

READ: Charlotte Church left heartbroken after devastating family news

Later, he added on Instagram: "Thank you @annekariceart. We had a lovely few weeks. The improvement you made in such a short space of time was fantastic and I loved seeing you dance with your heart in that beautiful waltz."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.